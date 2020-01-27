Miley Cyrus Does the Dolly Parton Challenge

The iconic Dolly Parton started a new internet meme dubbed #DollyPartonChallenge where she posted different images based off the platforms they reflect. LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Tinder.

All the celebrities have been loving the trend and creating their own versions, even Dolly’s god-daughter Miley Cyrus put together her own version below.

I mean, she could have done better. We’ve definitely seen some images of the pop star that would better suit the “Tinder” section of this but whatever.