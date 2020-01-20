The Over Excitement of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston United at the SAGs

The SAG Awards happened last night and every media outlet is talking about Brad and Jen like it was still the 90s.

I would hope that we’d have NEW stories to talk about by now, but then the media comes at us with recycled crap. It’s a conspiracy that involves the same story as it gets shoved down our throats over and over again until we start to believe the hype, or at least notice the hype, or at least notice the story.

I have seen these Brad Pitt and Jen Aniston pics at least 300 times today and I have not been looking for them. I am not a Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston fanboy waiting for their love to blossom after he cheated on her with Angelina all those years ago, but apparently, I am not the masses because the masses have turned it into a meme that they are going nuts over.

I just imagine people at their offices or at their family dinners tonight talking about this like it’s a thing. “Did you see Jen and Brad at the SAGs” and can’t help but feel how pathetic we all are for that. They are old. This story is old. Why do you all care?