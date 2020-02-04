An IG Model Tried to Streak the Super Bowl

I know what you’re all thinking and that is that if I am going to write about the Super Bowl, “PLEASE WRITE ABOUT THE J.LO / SHAKIRA HALF TIME SHOW” and “post memes from both sides of the argument that shouldn’t be an argument” because “I haven’t heard every angle, joke or nonsense about the Halftime Show” from women hating women, to men hating old women, to wholesome religious people offended by the Latin dancing because they are white jealous racists and don’t want their kids to see that kind of thing, despite being on TikTok and sending butthole pics to their teachers…the world is nuts.

So nuts that this story happened. A girl with a subscription site, like all those nude instagram girls have, some making shit tons a month being slutty, tried to STREAK the SUPER BOWL but failed, got arrested, still go the press and media attention, and thus some more subscribers to her feed, making more money to buy more face injections, fake eyelashes and hair, you know to keep up her lame instagram hustle.

That said, I kind of love that people are still out there trying to secure publicity stunts that involve getting naked at big events, for their SUGAR BABY, Kardashian dreams, because for the most part it encourages girls to misbehave, to go back to being attention seeking sluts and I find that a wonderful place to be.

The internet is nuts.