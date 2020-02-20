Bella Thorne’s Blasphemy Selfie

Little is known about Bella Thorne’s new film called “Habit” but what we do know so far is that the project has Bella dressed up as a nun while sporting a pair of Converse high tops. All we really know is Bella will be dressed as a nun in the movie, with a wash bucket and a bell, for whatever reason.

The actress took a break from filming to take this selfie in her religious garb, considering this girl probably sold her soul to the devil 15 times already I consider this blasphemy. Also wondering if she wore this home and let her Italian boyfriend hit it, making him feel like the Pope.