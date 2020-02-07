Cancel Amber Heard Already

Amber Heard has been on a tirade of trying to destroy her actor ex-husband Johnny Depp by accusing him of physical and mental abuse. Everyone basically sided with her because she’s a girl and #BelieveAllWomen right?

The pair got together in 2011 while filming The Rum Diary and got married in 2015, then in May 2016 Amber filed for divorce from Depp and obtained a temporary restraining order against him, stating that he had been verbally and physically abusive throughout the relationship, usually while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The media began writing about Depp as though he was a woman beater, and Amber herself wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post back in December 2018 where she again states that she was the victim of domestic violence caused by Depp. Johnny is suing her for defamation over this but is it already too late? The world started seeing Johnny as a piece of shit, when really this was all being orchestrated by his abuser, Amber Heard.

After she filed for divorce, Depp’s lawyers hit her with that “You just want his money you stupid lying bitch” but of course the public again sided with Amber, I mean she’s been putting on her best performance for the last few years with this shit.

Well the tables are finally starting to turn and people are looking at Amber Heard and seeing what she really is, evil.

New audio recordings that Amber recorded herself, have been released and they basically tell us everything we already knew, she is a narcissist, she is manipulating Johnny Depp in the tapes and trying to convince him that it was Ok for her to physically start fights with him, because she was scared he was going to leave her. She admits to hitting him, but maintains that it wasn’t a punch, typical abuser behaviour. “Sure I hit you but lets be clear it wasn’t a closed fist ok I didn’t punch you, sorry I didn’t hit you with a perfect slap to the face but it wasn’t a punch ok”

In another tape, she can be heard basically forcing him to take more xanax, which kinda kills her angle of him being fucked up on drugs when she is the one “making” him take the drugs. The way Amber speaks in the tapes is typical “Gaslighting” I know we’ve heard a lot about this in the last year but gaslighting is described as manipulating someone by questioning their reality and sanity. Amber took these recordings to try and prove to Johnny that she’s right and he’s wrong. Even though she fully admits to being the assaulter in the fight the had the night before the recordings were made. This is kinda funny because Ambers lawyer is quoted as saying “Depp is attempting to gaslight the world and silence her.” Tell that to the recording bitch! By the way, Amber is claiming Johnny released the tapes to get back at her, why shouldn’t he fight this?

Lets not forget Amber also sliced off the tip of Depp’s finger by throwing a vodka bottle at him, took a shit in his bed, lied about living in contestant fear during the relationship, was verbally and physically abusive towards him and in the recordings calls him names, shouts and threaten and mocks him. In the hour long tape, she doesn’t accuse him of hitting her once. Amber Heard is a total piece of shit.

The internet has pointed out that what Amber is basically saying in the tapes is The Narcissists Prayer:

That didn’t happen.

And if it did, it wasn’t that bad.

And if it was, thats not a big deal.

And if it is, that’s not my fault.

And if it was, I didn’t mean it.

And if I did..

You deserved it.

You can hear the entire hour long recording below, but its been uploaded by some guy on Youtube who also gives his opinion so prepare to be interrupted by him a few times.