Constance Wu – Undercover Stripper!

Constance Wu was on the Kelly Clarkson show, which you probably already know because you sit at home watching daytime TV like you were still a teenager on a sick day, but instead of Oprah, Caroline Rhea or Rosie, we’ve got this.

I like to think the highlight of the clip is that Kelly Clarkson proves she’s not racist towards Asians during the Corona Virus outbreak, like the basically everyone I see avoiding every Asian person they see.

I like to also think that booking Constance Wu was a misunderstanding on Kelly’s part and thought it was actually some kind of Asian Chef who was going to load her up on dumplings. Dim Sum for Everyone.

Instead we learn that the Hustlers actress went under cover when researching her role, and gave lap dances to strangers.

She said:

“I made $600 my first night… I did. And it was not funny. I put fake tattoos on my neck, and I changed my hair and put all these hairpieces in… You can’t duplicate it…”

Fascinating story for the Constance Wu fans, especially those who bought the lap dances from her not realizing that they were getting a lapdance from a celebrity, you know because they were just there fulfilling their Asian fetish, not putting too much effort in trying to ID the Asian in question.

I also wouldn’t be surprised if pervert celebrities go undercover all the time to fulfill their weird celebrity rich person fantasies, but they haven’t talked about it on a talk show yet, so it is like it’s never happened.

Here is the clip.