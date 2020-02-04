Cosmo VS The Bachelor’s White Lives Matter Contestant

Everyone knows that The Bachelor is probably the only relevant show on TV. People still tune in and love the drama. The girls who get cast on the show all go viral and become influencers that CONVERT. Last week I saw one girl who was on one episode of the show had over 100k followers a week after doing the show because the show is still powerful.

In being powerful, other people try to mooch on the success and in this case Cosmo partnered up with The Bachelor for some content for a “digital cover shoot”. Whatever that means.

Well, in REALITY show drama, which is what these shows rely on, one of the contestants (who won the Cosmo Shoot) named Victoria Fuller was a WHITE LIVES MATTER model. Meaning, she modeled for a White Lives Matter company, which in this WOKE society is looked down upon for obvious reasons, but a girl’s gotta get paid wherever she can get paid, and being some vapid idiot drawn to being on a reality show means she’d do far worse than a White Lives Matter campaign to get ahead in her quest for fame, fortune or to call herself a model.

This is the pic:

The response from the good people teaching girls how to eat ass for the last 60 years at COSMO:

“Unequivocally, the White Lives Matter movement does not reflect the values of the Cosmo brand. We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, and any cause that fights to end injustices for people of color… When my team and I flew down to Costa Rica for our challenge, we weren’t told who our models were going to be… So when it came time for me to choose the winner of the challenge–whose prize was a digital cover of Cosmo–all I knew about the contestants were their first names and the energy they conveyed through the camera lens. It wasn’t until a few weeks ago that I found out that the woman I’d chosen had, in her past, modeled in an ad campaign wearing White Lives Matter attire… My team and I had many long discussions about how we wanted to address this issue. We’d already printed the fashion shoot in our March issue, complete with an inset of the cover, and of course, the episode had already been filmed. Ultimately what felt right was choosing not to publish the digital cover on our website or social feeds, and simply being honest with you, the audience we respect, about what happened and where we stand.”

Wouldn’t Cosmo pulling the White Lives Matter model from their magazine make them racist or discriminatory towards White Lives Matter supporters? In this era of INCLUSIVITY, isn’t that the definition of EXCLUDING?

Not that I support White Lives Matter, I didn’t even know what it was, but if I was a model, I’d know better than to model for them no matter how bad I needed to be in front of a camera to feel validated.

All this to say, I guess we all know who Victor a Fuller is. Mission Accomplished.

She has lived in Virginia Beach her entire life. She’s a Medical Sales Rep and an M.A. Econ student who has 270k followers and will never do either fo those things thanks to life as an influencer / White Lives Matter activist, which I don’t think pays so well now that NO brand will touch her.

Here are some of the best pics from her IG. She looks good to me.