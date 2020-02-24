Mission Impossible Shoot Delayed Due to Coronavirus

Hollywood relies on China to make the numbers they need to justify their big budget action movies. It’s the country that basically prints gold for all the execs, because those big budget super hero movies do really well there. We are even starting to see Asian production companies on the opening credits, because they finance these terrible movies, but Hollywood is still racist. If China didn’t print money for them, they’d have no interest in the Country, not that this has anything to do with China, beyond the Coronavirus making moves in Italy, forcing Mission Impossible 7, can you believe they’ve had 6 before this one, to delay filming in Venice due to the virus outbreak. Italy is the country with the second most cases behind China.

I guess this doesn’t reflect the racism in China, since they are boycotting Italy, but it does showcase the frailty that is Tom Cruise, who you may all remember him eating shit on one of the stunts, on another MI movie.

I would assume the Scientologist robot could survive anything.

The quote is:

“Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for ‘Mission: Impossible 7,’” Paramount said. “During this hiatus we want to be mindful of the concerns of the crew and are allowing them to return home until production starts. We will continue to monitor this situation, and work alongside health and government officials as it evolves.”

The movie is put out by Paramount, who are also delaying the release of Sonic the Hedgehog in China, because they want to fill the seats and in a time when everyone is scared of leaving the house, filling the seats is not a likely result, which makes cashing in on China hard.