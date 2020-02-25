Pete Davidson Calls Louis CK A piece of Shit

Pete Davidson isn’t that funny, sure he’s on SNL but that show is so bad now it’s not really a big accomplishment. Anyway I guess he thinks he’s hilarious and as his ex fiancé Ariana Grande said, he has BDE. Pete spoke with Charlamagne tha God about his new comedy special and while doing so called Louis CK a “Piece of shit” Why? He says Louis is simply “not a nice guy.”

For whatever reason, I have never liked Pete. I was never a huge Louis fan but I honestly admire him now more than ever. I think the #MeToo movement really fucked this guys life up and he didn’t deserve it. But I also haven’t really looked too much into his sexual misconduct allegations but I do know women are exaggerating the fuck out of this shit and Louis is probably not a total piece of shit.

Are you team Pete or Team Louis and are we making t shirts?