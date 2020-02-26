Spoiler Alert – Apple Doesn’t Let Villains Use iPhones

According to director Rian Johnson, who wrote and directed Knives Out, reveals to Vanity Fair that Apple doesn’t give the release or rights for the “Bad Guy” to use an iPhone.

This makes sense to me, why would you bother letting Hollywood use your products on a bad guy.

This information is only a “big deal” because it means that in any movie you watch, the guy without the iPhone is the bad guy. So if the movie is some thriller or mystery or movie with a twist and the filmmakers don’t ban iPhones across all characters, they will now, because the secret is out.

So keep an eye out on those phones in all the movies and impress your friends with this knowledge when you call the killer out in the first 10 minutes of the movie.

This isn’t a new thing apparently, in 2002, Wired noticed the good guys on “24” all use Macs and the bad guys use Windows PCs. I know what you’re thinking, back in 2002, Justin Long was one of the bad guys, despite being the Mac Guy, but that’s just because he was annoying.

Product placement facts! The only fact that really matters is that brands are controlling us, marketing to us from every angle.