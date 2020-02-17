Steve Madden Gets Mad

This is a little off topic, but I always get a kick out of super rich tyrants who run multinational billion dollar brands under their namesake losing their shit.

This is Steve Madden, of Steve Madden fame, who has stores in every city around the world, because they are just that big of a deal, freaking out on a fellow fashion industry leader who called him out, or is suing him, for stealing her trademark.

This was posted to the private facebook page of the owner / creative director of a brand called Alice + Olivia, which is apparently a celebrity favorite. I assume it documents Steve Madden losing his cool when she calls him out for copying her shit.

Everyone knows that nothing is original, that all the big brands are biters, even the small brands are biters.

What I love about this video is that he calls her “Honey”, nice and derogatory in this world where you can’t ask a girl if she’s having a nice day. Then he tells her to “go fuck herself”…solid rich dude tough guy antics that get called toxic masculinity…

I wonder when is the MeToo movement coming after this guy? Will women everywhere turn on their favorite middle of the road trend following shoe company. Will they stand with other women?

Only time will tell – but both of these characters in this video make me laugh.