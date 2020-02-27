Taylor Swift Became a Man for her New Video

This should be seen as an attack on transgendered people everywhere. I want to see protests of what I would call “Trans-Face”.

The “icon” went controversial by basically mocking them to prove some “MOOT” point about how toxic masculinity affects the world in such a way that really impacts Taylor Swift and her 100s of millions of dollars.

Saying shit like “she’d get there quicker if she was a man” or some shit, shut the fuck up, she had millions of dollars before she was even a woman. Her trying to relate to women struggling in the work force because they hate being less qualified for jobs than men, whining so that now people are forced to hire women to seem like they are inclusive, even if they aren’t qualified for the job, smart move on their part, dumb move by companies trying to cover it up.

This is Taylor Swift trying to relate to “it’s a man’s world”, milking on a trend for her personal gain. Nice.

We all know that she won’t offend any of her LGBTQ because they are blinded by all the glitter of their idol TAY TAY….but the truth is – they should be offended….but instead are just happy they can visualize a man version of her to stick their gayness up inside while listening to her song.

I hate that I had to post a Taylor Swift video to show you the starlet in her Trans-Face…