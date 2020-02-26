The Culk Signs on for American Horror Story Season 10

Child super star and ex-agoraphobic Macaulay Culkin, or as I like to call him – Kevin McAllister, has singed on to star in the upcoming and tenth season of American Horror Story. I don’t know if you guys watched the last season that came out called 1984, I only got maybe half way through and then kinda forgot to watch it and didn’t miss it, so I guess I didn’t find it that great compared to the earlier seasons. I did enjoy the 80s vibe that Ryan Murphy brought us in the season though.

Anyway season 10 is coming out sometime this year and Murphy just announced that Macaulay has been cast to star among many past favourites like Lily Rabe, who by the way has a really creepy kinda ugly look about her that makes her hot, Finn Wittrock who played a really good murdering spoiled bra Dandy Mott in AHS Freak Show, Kathy Bates and a bunch of the other regulars were cast like Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter and Angelica Ross.

The Culk was recently in a small role on a Hulu comedy series called Dollface, which I haven’t watched – but AHS will be his first role as a series regular in a long time. The teaser that was released with the cast announcement shows a waves rolling up onto an empty beach, some people are saying it could be a cruise ship theme but no actual theme or plot details about the series have been released. Yet.