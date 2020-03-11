A Lot of People are Wishing Rape on Weinstein!

As you all know by now, Harvey Weinstein has just been sentenced to 23 years in prison.

They basically threw the book at him to make an example out of him. In ways, it could be to prove that people are taking proactive measures to fight sexual harassment in the workplace. It could also be to make the judge or the prosecution presiding over the highly covered case come out as stars. Either way, it seems pretty excessive.

Obviously, I don’t know all the details of the case. More importantly, I think rape is bad. I think sexual harassment is bad. I think women fucking their way to the top, or at least trying to fuck their way to the top is bad. I think women feeling like they have to fuck their way to the top is bad.

So I am all for changes happening to remove that element of the man/woman dynamic that fuels our species, at least when it comes to work.

I don’t like that people, including high profile industry executives are all dancing around on their desks making prison rape jokes.

To me, wishing rape on a rapist is pretty sick and twisted.

I also don’t believe all women. I remember the case of that NBA prospect accused of rape, being incarcerated, only for the girl to come out years later and say he didn’t do it. Ruining the life he would have had.

So I like to explore these accusers, who Weinstein knew were only talking to him because they wanted to use him. He’s an ugly troll fuck, any woman meeting with him is trying to use him. He wasn’t always rich and famous and powerful. He probably clearly remembered a time no one would fuck him. Hell, maybe that’s why he got rich and famous and successful.

No one is saying “why are you taking 4 am meetings in a hotel room”…Maybe it’s because I’m a dude and I know dudes who feel like getting laid is a priority for a lot of dudes. Any band or DJ, or rich person will often say they succeeded because they did it for the pussy.

That doesn’t mean they were creeps, or they pushed it so far, but they knew once they got famous, they were swimming in pussy. The same applies to Weinstein.

Pussy is one of the number one motivators for a lot of dudes. It is why dudes get rich in the first place, or buy the fast cars and the big houses. They know the laws of attraction and they try to make it work for them. They want to fuck models, they take the steps to be desirable for models. It’s no different than girls getting fake tits or dressing in skimpy outfits. Seducing people with your power or your money or your access isn’t date raping a girl you drugged in a back alley.

There are levels to this shit.

So when I see all these people advocating how RAPE is bad, put up statuses about how Weinstein’s going to get his while being raped like it is a joke, I get frustrated because there is no difference between hating him for raping, because he is a convicted rapist, wishing he gets raped.

What I am saying is that these women targeted Weinstein, sucked up to him, flirted with him, and created an environment that was easy for him to do what his dick told him and be a fucking creep.

Wishing rape on the motherfucker seems a little hypocritical in your fight against rape, but then again prison rape jokes are socially acceptable but rape jokes aren’t. Fighting rape, or a monumental rape case, with rape jokes seems backwards to me.

Defending a troll like Weinstein isn’t my objective here. I just think he’s a bit of victim in all this too. But more importantly all your dreams of rape for him is straight up weird.

Here are some tweets:

23 years for pussy….when so much pussy is available for 100 dollars….

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Harvey Weinstein We Could’ve Avoided All This Sh*t!!!! I Told U The Pwussy Wasn’t Nothing But A $100!!!🤷🏽‍♂️😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QyMfONKt4U — Plies (@plies) March 11, 2020

Didn’t Bill Maher support sex with young boys?

Rough day for Harvey Weinstein, but I think there are still some more Oscars and Tonys in his future. And Marvins. And Mikes and Toms and Elroys and Freds… — Bill Maher (@billmaher) March 11, 2020

Truth….

harvey weinstein is 67 and they sentenced him 23 years in prison…pic.twitter.com/7W73q5ctxE — permanently high (@BhadDhad) March 11, 2020

Lewinsky knows how sucking dick to get ahead can backfire