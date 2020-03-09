Amanda Bynes Crazy Update: She’s Back in the Bin

Amanda Bynes had a really short comeback where I guess she was on the right mixture of pills and acted “normal” for a bit. Then she started getting kinda weird on social media again, and then she revealed she was marrying a guy she met in rehab at the same time displaying her new face tattoos, two hearts.

Amanda has been trying to fight the conservatorship case she has with her parents, because as she put it, they are basically forcing her to go to a $5000 a session therapist and Amanda wants to go to one thats covered by her health insurance plan. It looks like her parents won this round because after meeting with a judge over the case she’s been ordered to check into a psychotic facility. She was apparently supposed to check in over the weekend but never showed up. This all comes after her parents refused to legally let her marry her fiancé Paul, because they have that authority. The pair have now broken up and we can expect more crazy coming soon. Unless they kill her off.