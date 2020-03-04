Britney Spears’ 13 Year Old Son Goes OFF on IG Live

Remember when Britney Spears had two babies with Kevin Federline? Well they grew up, Jayden her oldest is now 13 years old and this weekend while spending time at his fathers house, he hopped onto Instagram live and started spilling the tea, as they say.

Here are some of the highlights:

-Jayden said he will speak about his mothers conservatorship if he gets 5000 followers.

-Britney’s dad is “a pretty big dick, he’s pretty gay and can go die” (amazing)

-His mom wants to quit music all together but he thinks she shouldn’t because she “makes bank”

-Britney had one of her dogs taken away because she left it in a cage for too long.

-He praised his grandmother Lynne.

-Kevin Federline is a great dad.

I’m sure Jayden has since had his phone taken away and probably won’t be returning to Instagrm Live to give us more information but I mean we kinda got all we needed? #FreeBritney is right, it says a lot when a 13 year old knows that Jamie Spears is a piece of shit.

Jayden has been living in this situation for his entire life, he’s seen his grandfather abuse his mom, he’s been taken away from her multiple times for no real reason, he’s ready to fight for his mom and we’re here for it. OR he’s just being a little asshole trying to use his mom for Instagram clout which is also not surprising. Either way, thanks for the info Jayden.