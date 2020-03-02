Britney Spears Has Found Photoshop

Poor Britney Spears, she’s been doing so good up until she broke her foot and was put back in the hospital to be re-programmed. It looks like she’s been spending her time off on her phone, downloading apps like FaceTune and photoshop. As you can see in her most recent selfies, she’s distorted her face and softened her skin, she’s edited the photos to shit and thinks she look good. They don’t. All the influencers and Instagrammers photoshop their photos into oblivion and I guess Britney is part of that now. Sadly, but also hilarious.