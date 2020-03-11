Celebrities Vs The Corona Virus

March 11, 2020 | News | Shot Dunyun | 0 Comments

As the economy tanks. Home entertainment due to self isolation rises. Costco and Amazon selling out of all things – Toilet Paper.

The Corona Virus is real and celebrities like Howie Mandell and Naomi Campbell are taking it very seriously. (Look at the gallery at the bottom of the page).

I figured what better opportunity that to give you the Tyler Durden approved tips to avoid getting the Corona Virus. You know follow the Celebrity lead.

I read that the CDC is now recommending plastic bags over mask to combat Corona. To be fully effective, make sure they are tied nice and tight.

Then I realized it might be a meme.

Then I saw someone using plastic cling wrap to combat the Corona Virus and thought “Maybe that’s a joke too”.

We live in this fake news, everyone is a comedian, what is even real world.

So we’ve decided to make our own Corona Virus hack list of items you’ll need to fight what the Who (who?) is calling an official Pandemic.

Don’t get us wrong, we are terrified of the virus and not buying into all the invincible tough guys out there dropping stats up how the FLU kills more people, or how cancer kills more people.

None of that is the point, we want to avoid at all costs! Hope this helps.

1. The Full Body Condom

2. Full Length Rubber Gloves

3. Lysol Cleaner – good luck finding wipes

4. A good mask that protects all mucus membranes!

5. This one might be more practical

6. Personal Bubble

7. Hazmat Suit

8. Hand Sanitizer

9. Cotton Washcloths to use as REUSABLE toilet paper

10. Your own personal toilet seat is a way to avoid a high germ traffic area

11. Don’t forget about your DOG!

HERE ARE THOSE CELEBS DEALING WITH PANDEMICS LIKE THE HEROS THEY ARE.

7

Tags:


Advertisement


Related Post

A Lot of People are Wishing Rape on Weinstein!

Is Christian Brando the real Father of Blanket Jackson? Phoebe Price Thinks So

Billie Eilish Strips on Stage to Show us her DDD’s

Kaia Gerber Looks like Shit

Corey Feldman Names Charlie Sheen as Abuser in Documentary

Advertisement


Advertisement