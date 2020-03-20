Chinese Police Are Living in 2050

China has been quick to adapt to the ever changing times during this global pandemic, they were the first to have the virus run through their communities and found ways to try and limit the spread like using robots to deliver food and medication in hospitals and to take the temperature of ill patients.

Now police in China have been equipped with futuristic helmets to help them detect Corona Virus carriers. The helmets have a built in infrared camera that can take the temperature of someone from 5 feet away, as well as facial recognition technology so they can track people better than ever before. China is already in 2050 and we’re all fucked.