Dumb TikTok Challenge

I just saw this circulating on social media and thought it was hilarious, both in production value. Who is this Zyman and why is this his story? But also in that internet challenges get better and better as people try to one-up each other.

The newest trend (this video is from Feb 14) is two people on either side of a person, kicking out the legs of that person while they are jumping, you know to really fuck them up.

I figure if someone is lining you up like this and asking you to jump, you should already be concerned and probably not participate. Don’t trust anyone. Unless you’re hoping to go viral.

We call this America’s Funniest Home Video, the internet years, assholes will die for that viral hit. Which in and of itself is awesome.