Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have the Corona Virus

Tom Hanks is down in Australia working on the new Elvis film and while down there he and wife Rita Wilson started to feel under the weather. The couple were tested for the Corona Virus and have tested positive. The pair are being kept in quarantine on The Gold Coast and all the celebrities have came to Tom’s Instagram to leaves words of support.

In a statement to Instagram Tom said the following:

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!” – Tom Hanks

Warner Brother also released a statement:

“We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus). We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual. The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment.”

Like all the memes say, Tom survived AIDS from that bitch Jenny, he survived the scary Somalian pirates, years trapped on an island and he landed a plane in the Hudson river, if anyone can beat this virus it’s Tom. Except for the fact that he has Type 2 Diabetes and those with diabetes are at higher risk for death. Also I saw Philadelphia and Tom didn’t beat that shit so…