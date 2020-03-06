Vogue Italia Mistakenly Calls Bella Hadid “A Natural”

Fake news lives everywhere. It’s a catch phrase that seems to be played out, but people on my social media are still out there using things they’ve read on a meme as if it was actual scientific fact. It’s just human nature to be lazy minded, to believe what we are told, because the media has trained us to be this way. They don’t want us to have our own opinion, they want us to repurpose whatever narrative they give us. Many people (most people) are walking televisions, that just repeat the bullshit being spread from the media and they don’t even realize it.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Bella Hadid’s team put this in her “rider” or in a clause that if they want her superstardom to craze the pages of their off-shoot Vogue magazine, they need to stick to her agenda that she is “A NATURAL”. I originally read it as “all natural” which would have been worse, but natural and Hadid in the same sentence is subliminal mind control.

Anyone with a brain, or the ability to google Bella Hadid, whether you find her hot or not, will know that she’s definitely NOT All Natural in any WAY.

She is rather some manufactured and contrived personality that happened because her parents paid for it, because her sister paved the way for it, and because the industry sucks up and perpetuates the nonsense that is “fashion” because they are a bunch of groupies trying to sell product.

But Vogue Italia is saying:

I just don’t see how the “it girl” being called “A Natural” is great marketing for the kids that are following her and that aspire to be her, because kids don’t know better and being a rich kid model living that life of fashion until getting the Corona Virus, is a dream. All her glamour, travel, hotels, famous friends, praise…it’s what the kids want.

So we’re here dealing with people yelling about unrealistic body images on models of the past, when those models were actually their own natural self, but now provide misinformation like “Bella Hadid is A Natural” when she’s got enough face injections to extract and build out a pair of CROCS with. Crocs were the only plastic thing I could think of.

She’s gets her cheek fat sucked out of her, fillers injected in her, 90 percent chance the tits aren’t real, 100 percent chance the nose isn’t real.

In fact, she was an ugly duckling her whole life, making this an even bigger joke!!

All this to say, don’t believe everything you read, everyone’s a fucking suck-up liar, and no one calls out any of these people for their shit, for fear of backlash maybe? To be surrounded by “kindness” when still being shit people, but pretending to be only kind, seems to be the trend, and trends is something Vogue Italia is supposed to know best.

All this to say “Natural” and “Hadid” should never be used in the same sentence.