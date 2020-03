Back in 2009, Swine Flu or H1N1 was the panic. It was scary and a ton of people caught and fought it, and a bunch of people died. But not Heidi and Spencer! They showed Swine Flu who was boss, they wore masks 24/7 and were spotted traveling and even kissing with the masks on. We can learn something from these two while protecting ourselves against CONVID-19. Like cockroaches, they always survive.