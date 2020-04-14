Matt McConaughey’s Bounty Hunter Alter Ego Teaches You How to Make a Mask!

I don’t know about you, but there are only a handful of actors I actually like and Matt McConaughey is one of them.

From his first breakout role in Dazed and Confused to basically everything he’s done, besides the handful of shit movies, there have been so many good ones and in every one of them, he just exudes cool.

I remember there was a time he was living in his Airstream like some hobo surfer dude from the south, despite having enough money to live in many mansions that he likely owns. I liked that. Then he’s got that hot wife he’s been pretty loyal to for many years at this point.

So when he’s not promoting Lincoln cars like the All American he is. Or winning Oscars as the straight guy in the midst of the AIDS crisis. He just brings good energy.

As it turns out, he’s launched an instagram channel, where he’s directing at least one “How to make a mask” video in an alter ego / bounty hunter character and it’s good.

I play Red Dead Redemption at least 4 hours a day, so this cowboy is speaking my language and I may be biased.