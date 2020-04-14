The Truth Shall Set You Free

I remember those old Popeye cartoons where the titular character would say “I can’t stands it, cause I can’t stands no more!”. Chris “Fredo” Cuomo just basically said the same thing on his SiriusXM radio show. Basically, he called out his own network, his own show, politicians, and all around Fake news.

“I don’t want to spend my time doing things that I don’t think are valuable enough to me personally,” Cuomo said. “I don’t value indulging irrationality, hyper-partisanship.” He continued: “I don’t want to spend my time trafficking in things that I think are ridiculous.” and “I’m seen as being good at being on TV and advocating for different positions…but I don’t know if I value those things, certainly not as much as I value being able to live my life on my own terms.”

Ah, the truth. I always say it’s like medicine. Taste horrible, hard to swallow, usually cost a lot, but once you take it you always feel better. Well I say good for Chris, although we know what Michael did to Fredo once he found out the truth. I guess we’ll see how his bosses react to his rant. He may end up ‘swimming with the fishes’.

Tyler Durden