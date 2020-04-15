What to Watch – Out of the Shadows!

This is a documentary I saw posted on Facebook, because I do engage with the devil every once in the while but feel I’m okay with that because I am aware that I am engaging with the Devil.

I didn’t do much background research on the documentary when I started watching it, but it basically talks about the pedo ring in Hollywood, the mind control and programming of the media and the government that we just blindly accept, instead of questioning why they would be allowing us to digest this content.

I know, like you know that the mainstream media refuses to cover stories they don’t like, they discredit stories they don’t like, and even kill reporters they don’t like.

I know, like you know that Google and Facebook control the narrative of what is seen. They are even saying this movie is being made hard to find on Google. Powerful people have POWER!

I know, like you know that celebs are just part of the equation to get that message across, whether the celebs know it or not.

Scary stuff, worth a watch, don’t trust the rich, the government, the media.