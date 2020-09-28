Close the Curtains Demi

When you live your life in public on the Gram and TikTok and People (perhaps the worse), every little nuance is wound-up and scrutinized. You think everyone loves you for who you are – thus the x million followers you have – and will stick with you balling or falling. They Like you, listen to your admonishments, and most importantly pay your bills. Right or Wrong doesn’t matter, just clicks (as Big Media has learned years ago).

So the trials and tribulations of a former child-star turned average singer turned trainwreck are broadcast in real-time, for Miley, Arianna, and in this case, Demi Lovato.

As reported on Elle and our sister sites, Lovato found the love of her life in March, engaged him in July, and called it off in September. His name or occupation or the reasons don’t matter – maybe they’ll reconcile in December (People would love that) – bc its not his life under the microscope. We’re not saying avoiding or terminating a marriage means your life is off-the-rails, but these used to be called Private Moments.

So her romances, overdoses, funerals, arrests, surgery, pet-names etc. are all Instagram fodder and entertainment news fuel. These are self-inflicted wounds, like a sliver on your shovel hand feeding coal into Social Media Machine … who knew WWTDD could be so poetic?

We’re not saying anything new – we’re saying Lovato needs professional help. Demi, delete your Twitter account (or maybe suspend it bc $), fire your publicists, cancel that trip to Cabo, and stay home and shut up. If you can do that for 2 weeks, we’ll send you the number of a good headshrink.

Story VIA ELLE