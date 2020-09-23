It’s no secret that the horde of Hollywood celebs we all know and love get up to some crazy things from time to time, but what do they when the crazy subsides and they’re left with some free time on their hands? Yes, you read that right. In this article, we’re going to be taking a bit of a dive into the wondrous world of celebrity hobbies. Some are pretty out there, others are more down to earth than anyone could have expected, but either way, there’s something on the list to satisfy everyone’s curiosity.

Gambling

With so much money in their pockets, it’s not a surprise to see that several celebrities like to partake in the luxurious world of gambling. From our most recent Batman Ben Affleck to everyone’s favorite Spiderman Tobey Maguire, it seems that our superhero squad isn’t too opposed to reveling in the excitement that comes with casino slot games. We can’t say that we blame them, casinos can be loads of fun when you know how to play right.

If you’re one to follow celebrity trends and are thinking of hopping onto the casino trend, then we’d recommend going for the recently popular online casino option. While celebs might have the means to spend their time the world-famous casinos us regular Joes can only dream of, there are even better alternatives. With bonuses and promotions to fuel your real money gaming journey, you’ll be feeling like a celeb yourself in no time.

Spying

This one might take the cake as one of the oddest ones on the list. We can’t deny that spying on people comes with a thrill that we just can’t shake, and it seems that the infamous Simon Cowell feels the same way! When he’s not out there putting every single bad act to shame on one of his many, many talent competitions, Simon Cowell likes to spy on the neighbors and see what they’re up to. Don’t worry, he tries to keep the creep factor down to a minimum as it’s all in good fun.

While we can’t exactly say for certain, we’re sure that Simon Cowell isn’t alone in his secret little hobby. With so many celebs living in secluded neighborhoods quite close to each other, we can guess that more than a few of them are interested in what their high-profile neighbors are doing. It’s understandable, if the many outbursts of Kanye West are all public, we can only begin to imagine what he gets up to when the cameras aren’t on him.

Gaming

With gaming becoming one of the world’s most popular hobbies, it’s only right that it’s made its way into the depths of Hollywood. A surprising name you wouldn’t expect to pop up when you talk about gaming is Nicole Kidman. The iconic actress fancies calling herself a Nintendo fan and spends hours playing brain-boosting games. Another celebrity that can’t seem to get enough of video games is none other than Captain Marvel herself – Brie Larson.

Brie Larson has expressed interest in many different video games on multiple consoles, but it seems that her favorite is Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the Nintendo Switch. There might be a secret deal going on between celebs and Nintendo that none of us are aware of. If you’re interested in delving deeper into what Brie Larson is up to, you can check out her very entertaining YouTube channel where she talks about life and video games.

Writing

This is one of the tamer hobbies we mentioned at the beginning. Not everyone is lucky enough to turn their beloved hobby into a profession that rakes in millions by the month, yet it worked out well for J.K Rowling. The prolific writer of fan-favorite Harry Potter has managed to build an empire over the years thanks to something that started as a fun pastime. We’re not sure how well that can work out for the rest of us, but if it worked for her, there might be a chance.

Another celebrity that has a penchant to reach for pen and paper and turn their thoughts to interesting fiction is none other than Marvel’s widely well-received Jessica Jones – Krysten Ritter. She might have been a badass chick with a bit of an alcohol problem on the Netflix original series, but in real life, Ritter is a big softie that loves a good thriller, which is why she wrote one by the name of Bonfire!