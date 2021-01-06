Bimbo Revisionist History

We’re sick of bimbos complaining about a past life that got them to the top of the Hollywood pile. Former babe Gemma Arterton tells The Sun she regrets playing a slinky secretary on Bond film “Quantum of Solace”, even though it launched her career and (by her own admission) paid the bills.

The delusions of successful actresses continue: for one, Gemma, you wouldn’t have gotten cast unless you could convincingly play a slut. Secondly, a minor actress has 0 influence on the production of a film as big as Bond – no-one is interested in the “character motivation” needed for a 21 yo grade-C actress when shooting a $250 million dollar pic. If you can’t fire a gun or perform a dangerous stunt or look good naked, maybe don’t audition for a role in a James Bond film.

You only passed Go bc someone in the casting office – male or female – thought you were sexy and could get through Wardrobe. Now that you’ve gotten some award-bating roles, don’t for a second assume you were judged on your acting skills back then, or that producer Barbara Brocolli saw your hidden potential. She saw your ass in tight pants, Gemma. And there are about 10,000 unemployed English girls who would have stepped over their own mother for a piece, but are now working check-out at Tesco bc you, Gemma, got past the rope.

We wonder if middle-aged real-estate agents or massage therapists or sidewalk tulips are trying to rationalize their past choices, as being too young or broke or naive to understand what was going on when they put their feet in the air to get bank. You knew exactly what you were doing when you elbowed a gillion plain-looking woman aside to get yours Gemma, and any regret you have now isn’t going grant you redemption for your past Hollywood sins. You think Jenny McCarthy would be where she is (was) without getting implants?

Hot Latino goddess Ana De Armas is going to get a career-defining boost from the upcoming “No Time to Die”, which will pay for a Mexican villa, her next 5 movie rolls, and the inevitable split from bf Ben Affleck (also – well done Ben!). No way this Cuban girl complains about her tracks to the top when her expensive Cabin Boy is rubbing her feet.