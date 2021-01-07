Chad Boseman is the Winner

In this age of Cancel Culture, the only sure path to victory in Hollywood now is by Untimely Death. Sympathetic accolades and memes pour out of Big Media for even the most minor star nowadays, and Chadwick Boseman’s tragic death refuses to be forgotten.

Boseman is likely to be nominated for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” – don’t worry if you didn’t see it, few did, bc that’s how it goes for most of the Oscar nominations this year (and every year?). Other likely nominations include Anthony Hopkins (won previously), Riz Ahmed (too soon), and Delroy Lindo – but none of them will have the gin-stained tears of sympathy that Boseman now has in pop culture.

You could be the second coming of Marlon fricking Brando, and you’re not gonna win against the bleeding hearts and SJW in the Academy, who will not only vote for a poor, dead, black guy, but accuse any votes otherwise as uncaring, racist, and canceled. Don’t even think of rewarding an old, English white guy – or even someone who, you know, actually deserves to win – bc there’s a dead celebrity that needs to be canonized. Death has a way of washing away past sins, right Kobe?

It’s the same winds that allowed druggie Heath Ledger to win posthumously in 2009 – although, true dat he was pretty good as the Joker in “The Dark Knight”. We’re not saying a man of color shouldn’t win an Oscar (Daniel Kaluuya was robbed by Gary Oldman in 2017) – but dying certainly helps Boseman’s odds. It’s a modern marvel to witness how far the Academy twist and scoop to honor one of their own – should a Gaffer who died in a rollwood accident be given the same tribute as an old, spent queen?

Hollywood will use the Oscars as a virtue-signalling event for the foreseeable future and sux2bu to give the performance of a lifetime the year someone beloved dies. Meryl Streep must be rolling in her grave – or should be, if she wants to win again.