Brandi Granville Wants to Be Eaten

After watching the Richard Ramirez documentary Night Stalker and seeing how many groupies came out of the woodwork for the psychopathic killer, I just knew disgraced celeb Armie Hammer was going to have his Instagram DM’s flooded.

Armie is in hot water for his secret cannibalism fetish and for begging his ex’s to surgically remove their ribs for him to eat, among other things.

Someone who is not so shy about being a pervert, is Reality TV celeb Brandi Glanville, who publicly tweeted:

“Dear @armiehammer you can have my ribcage. How do you just keep getting hotter and hotter. #letsbbq”

At least Armie KNEW to hide it! She quickly deleted this tweet after everyone lost their minds.