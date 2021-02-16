Potato Chip Girl Can be a Bitch

I read the article from our sister site about Barney’s hairstylist thinking “that purple dinosaur had hair?!?” For us uncultured swiners, Barneys is a “luxury department store” in New York and perhaps elsewhere, but for those who live off Central Park it doesn’t matter what’s outside New York.

Newaiz, it turns out Anna Kendrick may be a bitch. I know, we’re shocked too, as all those cloying Lays Christmas ads made us think she was a willing girl-next-door. Ok not really, and we’re a fan of her vampiric smile and petite carriage – but we understand those who are not. And for you, start trolling now.

TooFab says a hairstylist found Kendrick aloof and uncaring (again, omg to hear a former Broadway brat can be a pab), and hates her fans. Meh – some of us can still tug one off in the right light.

Equally surprising is that professional slut Kim Cattrall and supermodel Cindy Crawford are “so nice;” although those over 40 don’t care bc they keep Crawford on the same pedestal as Stephanie Seymour and Elle MacPherson, who could step on their balls and they’d still be giggling.

That the hairstylist found Emilia Clarke sweet x5 – no argument there – god bless Game of Thrones and all the skinny content it feeds to Mr. Skin.