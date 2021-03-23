BLM 1 NFL 105

For those of us who thought the NFL would wilt under the pressure of BLM, victims abuse allegations, poor attendance, Deflategate, Megan Rapinoe, etc – wrong. The National Football League has quietly announced – well, as quietly as anything that happens in football-crazy USA – that starting in 2023, the major networks NBC, CBS, ABC/ESPN, and Fox, along with Amazon Prime (and whatever internet billionaires are looking to throw some scratch around) will pay $105 billion for TV rights until 2033.

I’m not an investment banker, but I think I could run a successful business on $10bill / year.

No amount of kneeling, arrests, drunk-driving, and cheating has stopped millions of Americans from tuning in every week to see which millionaires can win a 60-minute game. It’s capitalism at its best baby, and Big Media can piss down racism and virus and outrage all they want, but back in the Real World fans are pleading with the NFL to take their money.

In summary – 32 NFL owners are rolling on stacks of benjamins Scrooge McDuck style, avoiding jail from massage parlor visits bc rich (e.g. Robert Kraft), while Colin Kapernick is eating soup from a can.