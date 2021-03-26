Gray Lives Matter

Director Joss Whedon is a sexist pig and abusive bully, called a “human dumpster fire” and “gross” by Big Media. He’s also shipped 2 of the biggest movies of all time and launched a half dozen profitable TV franchises. He’s either dickward or bankster – can’t he be both?

The number of actresses who’ve looted Hollywood thanks to Wheddon is dwindling next to the supposedly growing list of victims – so it’s a bit surprising and derpy that someone has defended this jackass. “The Nevers” star Laura Donnelly forgot to check with her PR team before stating she had a “wonderful experience with working with” Whedon – something you’d expect “Buffy” Sarah Michelle Gellar or “Dollhouse” star Eliza Dushku to shout.

Cancel Culture warriors would like us to believe that all southerners are racist, all women are believable, and all dogs go to heaven; that there are far less than 50 Shades of Gray (without the whips).

But like all big name directors (James Cameron, Michael Bay, David Fincther, Patty Jenkins) Whedon is not 100% monster. The Woke don’t want the Easily Outaged to do the numbers, bc once they realized that 1000s of people of all color and genders and religions worked with Whedon to massive success, it means many were blind to what an asshat Whedon was; or the Hollywood that Big Media lives in is morally bankrupt.