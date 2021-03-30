Lil Nas Fires His Load

There’s a danger to letting a spunky teenager loose on the pop culture landscape with lotsa dough and a social justice tailwind, and this year his name Montero Lamar Hill aka Lil Nas X.

Yes it was fun and shaky and a bit cute that this poor black kid could write a country earworm, and Hollywood’s rich uncles like Chris Rock and Billy Ray Cyrus grabbed the reins. “Old Town Road” had 1-Hit-Wonder written all over it, no matter how many potato chip commercials it underpinned.

But those salty snacks and the music industry’s everlasting greed gave Nas (X?) the E-ticket to artistic expression – so naturally he indulges in double-gay, demonic, “try and guess if I’m joking” song and video, featuring Bad Words that people of other races and sexual preferences are forbidden to regurgitate. He’s also selling high-priced shoes (of course) with Satan and bible verses and human blood. The Anti-Kayne, but with the same clothing supply chain.

Lil Nas is pushing the envelope under the guise of Young Black Gay Empowerment, and the liberal woke will buy his griz bc edgy and famous.

It’s our fault really – like giving junior the keys to the car before he’s ready – there’s gonna be a shovel-full of “I told ya so” from Country fans now.

Story By: HuffPost



