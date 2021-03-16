Powerpuff Women

There’s two ways to look at the announcement that a live-action version of the PowerPuff girls is headed into production (according to The Hollywood Reporter) – first, the cringeworthy way the series will be promoted as fun and female-empowerment and other Woke crap. Secondly, we may get to see more of Dove Cameron in tight clothing, and that has little downside.

First things first – we wonder how the agents of Cameron, Chloe Bennett, and Yana Perrault pitched this idea to them – nostalgia? Empowering a new generation of impressionable young girls? Money? Bc the sad fact is that the best actress for the job needs to demonstrate nuclear-level cuteness, unwieldy vacuousness, and the ability to realistically squeak on cue. Women with gravitas like Natalie Portman and Anya-Joy Taylor need not apply.

And of course it will be pitched to the TV masses as sweet, spunky, and badass, and not a superficial cash-grab based on characters with eyes the size of dinner plates and no discernible digits. Any parody value the original had will be replaced with earnest seriousness and an endless supply of Stupid Men – as sincere and true as pre-teen girls get, anyways.

But we prefer to look at the c-cup half full – Dove (and maybe the others) jumping about can’t be all bad, no matter how stupid the premise. Let’s pray the creatively bankrupt CW decides to go for a hard-R rating – “PowerPuff Girls Gone Wild”?