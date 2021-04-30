In Defense of Douchebags

Remember that philosophical discussion you had between tokes, about if you had a time machine would you go back and eliminate Evil (Hitler, Pol-Pot, Madonna), or do you let it run its course bc fate, life giving you lemons, etc.

Same sorta thing for HBO’s Entourage – should we let Cancel Culture scrub this stup, insipid series, or leave it as an example of Bro Empowerment for future generations?

To be clear: the show suct, everyone knows it sux, and Jeremy Piven – actor and character – regularly makes our list of People We’d Like To Punch in the Face. Like Gwyneth Paltrow’s incredible ability to play a simpering bitch, we don’t think Piven had to dig that deep to come up with this portrayal.

Creator Doug Ellin thinks his show is being censored by The Powers That Be bc its not PC – at least he admits “Entourage” is shit – er, isn’t “high art”. There’s also the fact it shows Hollywood for the shallow, flexing, cesspool it was/is, and newly progressive mid-level leaders would love to do some 1984-style erasure.

The few insightful moments and occasional boob flash aren’t enough to put this back into circulation – but snuffing old shows because they are crap would stroke half of Hollywood’s output.