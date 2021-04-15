ADVERTISEMENT

Mrs. Newton has Awoken

April 15, 2021 | Celebs | Media Man | 0 Comments

If there’s one group of people who’ve been oppressed in Hollywood and European cinema, it’s hot black women. Modern lackey Thandie Newton has renounced her slave-name for the more native leaning Thandiwe – even though her birth name is the pedestrian sounding Melanie (but let’s not slag-off on facts).

The oxyMoron embraced by these newly liberated divas is that actresses of African descent are oppressed despite their numbers and success: Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Kerry Washington, Gabrielle Union, Taraji P. Henson, Vanessa Williams, Jada Pinkett Smith, Rosario Dawson, and so-on. And black women who are not model-hot somehow also managed to survive under the racist thumb of the patriarchy i.e. Viola Davis, Queen Latifah, Octavia Spencer, Alfre Woodard, Whoopi Goldberg; Regina King’s directorial debut “One Night in Miami” is nominated for 2 Oscars.

Big Media loves to perpetuate the theory that white = tyrant. There’s a difference between reality – e.g. total the net worth of the above women – versus the way poor persecuted Newton feels. We’re sure she’s never stepped over an Asian or Indian or Martian starlet to get paid – some rejected nellie is working the salon bc she never got a chance to flash her headlights (and then publicly regret it years later) as Mel has.

Maybe there’s more racism in UK – good thing “Westworld” is shot in Arizona. We’re waiting for the day some Irish snow-bunny accuses the most powerful woman in Entertainment – Oprah Winfrey – of oppression and racist renaming.

