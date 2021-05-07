Jessica Alba gets Paid

It seems a bit reductive that Google calls Jessica Alba an “American Actress” when she just rolled 30 mill when her scam … er, Nasdaq listed company came up 7s with their IPO. Alba founded The Honest Company to provide better products for her kids, and also rob the bank.

Which is a good thing as her latest movies suck – if anyone watched “El Camino Christmas“ or “Mechanic: Resurrection“ for any reason beyond finding new fapping material, God bless you.

Gotta send props to husband Cash Warren, who landed a hot latino (sorta) babe and is now set for life, now that he pumped 3 kids into the deal. Go ahead and return those calls from the Ferrari salesman, Cash.

But the real question is wtf does Alba still make movies and second-tier TV shows, when she’s obviously tapped into consumer and market hysteria? When you’re still haf at 40, intelligent, and an attentive mother, you should make bank – the system works yall.