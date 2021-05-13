Shocker: Hollywood May Be Corrupt

Let’s do some grade-school math here – the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has 87 members, and the Academy has 25,000. HFPA members hail from countries around the world, including some where bribery is a way of life, while the Academy is filled with east coast intellectuals and west coast progressives. If you’re a Weinstein level producer-sleeb, who are you gonna mack to push your movie over $100M overseas?

Woke Hollywood players have suddenly recognized the illiberal behavior of this international group, especially their inability to bow to feminists, BLM, and Scarlett Johansson. NBC jumped on the fakefire by announcing they will no longer support such an old-guard, racist group by broadcasting their Golden Globes – and sucky 4.7 TV ratings have nothing to do with it.

Trying to impose western values of fairness and sexuality and color-blindness across the planet is a Herculean task – and that dude was Italian – better to stick with subtle moves (e.g. slightly gay superheroes).

If Hollywood wants the HFPA to truly represent the population of the planet, and not some fantasy rainbow, they’d better post their LinkedIn profile to China and India.