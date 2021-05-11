The Nerd and the Stripper

Okay that headline is a bit unfair – Edward Snowden is less of a “nerd” and more of a mf techno-Godzilla who pawned the western world. And wife Lindsay Mills is technically an “acrobat” (according to her bio), but it seems some of her art involves scant clothing and a stripper pole.

Whatever western propaganda labels the couple, they are secure enough in their Russian penthouse to pop out a kid and blog on international espionage and exercise tips.

But the first question is – how did a po, skinny dodgeball score a petite, athletic minx, instead of being “assigned” a buxom slavik woman by his Russkie overlords?

And the short answer is Snowden is too smart for that – and why milk a Kazakhstan cow when your faithful, flexible gf is ready to follow you to Siberia bc love and money. Looks like you can betray your country / expose their lies and still land a bangable nymph.

(Check out this video of the Snow-man exposing a Canadian pyramid schemer)