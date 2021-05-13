Truthers Assemble

It may sound sodd that drug-addled “singer” Demi Lovato has been tapped to host a show about UFO conspiracies, but it’s really a lateral move for her – for years Lovato has been living on another planet, where constant drug-use has no consequence, sexuality is redefined weekly, and you’re a victim from the time you put on Mickey Mouse ears until you slide into an early grave.

Variety says she’ll host “Unidentified with Demi Lovato” with sister and noted Ufo-ologist Dallas Lovato on Peacock, yet another streaming service desperate to climb Peak TV. It could be subtitled “Conspiracies for Toddlers” given the cast and scope – look for any number of BigFoot experts to lean in bc ratings.

We’re not saying aliens don’t exist, but what exactly is Lovato going to do for First Contact – lipsynch an AutoTuned song? Introduce them to her PR team? Chub a few lines? We’re sure Peacock is hoping the visitors are green or blue, so Lovato and other SJW can shout-out another color that Matters.