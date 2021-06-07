ADVERTISEMENT

Angel Atiana

June 7, 2021 | Celebs | Media Man | 0 Comments

What do you call a retired Mexican boxer who’s worth over $200 million? We don’t give a ff – not when you can eyeball Oscar’s 22 yo daughter Atiana De La Hoya

We should have seen this coming – latino tough-guy twinkie pins down (former) model Shanna Moakler, and 2 decades later smokeshow Atiana hits the Gram. Moakler has gone Full Tramp now (whodathunk) but worth a peek back in time, and Oscar still seems to have his brain intact (a major achievement for a professional boxer), despite some potholes – alcohol, womanizing, accusations of abuse – standard celebrity shit.

But Atiana is starting to climb the charts, with dark eyes and long hair and an Absent Daddy who will surely overcompensate to upgrade whatever parts need upgrading.

We don’t want her to pickup Mama’s whoring, and certainly not Dad’s career; and she has to be careful living on the edge of the Kardashian blackhole (via stepdad’s new gf, or something) – but we think a few nudes like Mom will help.


