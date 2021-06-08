ADVERTISEMENT

Salary Equity is Not Enough Anymore

June 8, 2021 | ATHLETES | Media Man | 0 Comments

Belarusian tennis star Victoria Azarenka – yeah, I guess that’s a thing – told the French Open that it’s fine that women tennis players are paid the same as men, but that’s not good enough – wtf?

Seems it’s more shibby to play night games or something, and women are being disrespected by the scheduling of the tournament v. men. Also the showers are kinda icky, and could someone come by and clean them up, like they do on the men’s side ffs?

The never-ending path of feminist appeasement, coupled with the entitlement of professional athletes, has lead communist Azarenka to slag off on whatever boils her potato – AFTER losing out of the tourney. The Interwebs quotes her disdain on “everything aside from the prize money” – wtf else matters?

Maybe she wants more late games to facilitate her escape from Putin’s puppet state? Here’s an idea – maybe instead of flapping your upperlips at the press squeezer, when you fly back to Belarus (average annual salary 15K) – if that’s allowed – you can hand out part of the million Euros you’re pocketed to the other bitches working the factories.

Story By: Fox Sports

