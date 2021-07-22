ADVERTISEMENT

Beauty Shaming

It’s easy to swipe comments on your appearance when you look like Camila Cabello. The Cuban escapee tells Fox News – and anyone who will listen to her rich-girl plight – that someone, somewhere, will talk smack on her “wearing a top that shows my belly” during her jog this week.

Eagle-eyed viewers of her Tiktok rant will note this isn’t a hillbilly running thru the trailer park bc she quaffed too many Bud-Lights – being chauffeured around Miami in an expensive, AC ride isn’t exactly middle-class exercise either.

But Camila and Kim and Selena and even Auntie Jennifer Aniston can whine about a few extra pounds to their trainer, stylist, dietician, and Photoshop boffin, while “a normal person” (like us punks) has to save-up for a used Peleton. If fat-shaming trolls – overwhelming other women – shaded Kelly Clarkson or Tess Holiday or Madonna we could understand their trigger. (You can Comment on bae beauty v availability below).

All I know is, if Selena sent me a DM, or Camilla was writing atop me as she does in That Video, I would overlook a few stray hairs.

