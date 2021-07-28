Emily Equipping Teenagers

If you thought teenage boys already spend too much time wanking to Emily Ratajkowski videos (and who can blame them), some Irish lads are going to have blisters. Ratcow recently decided to pay for the “kit” (sports gear) for a jr. basketball team in County Cork (Cork County?) according to the BBC, bc apparently her dad used to live there.

I picture some 13 yo Irish carrot-top watching “Blurred Lines” on his phone under the blankets when his teammates text “guess who’s coming by the gym next week” and suddenly he needs to do the laundry.

Which is our way of saying we’re 100% jelly – I’d have said 100 Haily Marys if it meant Emily would just walk-past when I was a dribbling (pun!) tween. Beauty may last forever, but so does the tingling feeling you get putting on gym-shorts that a supermodel bought you.