Gerald Could Do Worse

We at WWTDD have occasionally sent props to celebrities who act their age – using stuntmen, getting off the Gram, and not dating / marrying lulu-girls (like Nic Cage).

Forever Tough Guy Gerald Butler hit the beach with beard Morgan Brown recently, and if you expected the Scot to be squeezing a young tomato – not that there’s anything wrong with that – look again. “Longtime gf” Morgan Brown is only slightly younger than 51 yo Butler, a former model, and – of course – a “designer”. (It’s what rich single women say when they asked their vocation and no-one can verify it).

More importantly, for a thin middle-aged mannequin, Brown is … not bad? We’re sure back in the “300” days Butler slayed alotta high-end taint, but dude is smart enough now to realize the value in maturity (and Brown has that).

Manly Men aren’t defined by their arm candy … right?