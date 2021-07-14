ADVERTISEMENT

Jasmine Lawrence Settles In

We all have stories of a desirable woman saying “I want a man who makes me laugh” when they really mean “I want a man with lots of money who makes me laugh” – which explains the reason why Eddie Murphy’s son Eric is dating gorgy Jasmine Lawrence, Martin’s daughter.

You could say there’s Daddy Issues in play – Jasmine wants a Funny Guy just like Dad – except I’ve never found Martin Lawrence funny, and his B.O. sans Eddie agrees. We’re sure son Eric doesn’t drive a Prius, not when your dad is still making bank in theatres (e.g. “Dolemite is My Name”), so that probably helped Jassy’s decision. No sense flying coach when you ain’t never.

Google Jasmine’s mom Patrica Southall to understand the role of genetics in creating this smokeshow – then curse the gods that you weren’t born a funny, black comic … or, er, the legitimate son of one.


