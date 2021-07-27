Norwegian Shorts

Pink has decided to virtue-signal on the Norwegian women’s handball team, who were told their shorts weren’t short enough by sports officials (links below). The EDGY singer has offered to pay the fine – about $2000, or half her daily blow allowance – bc women should be able to “express themselves” (or something similarly woke) and Men are Pigs.

Like all liberal media stories on wokeism, it’s implied that the sexist patriarchy is behind this, bc Men are Pigs (did we already affirm that?). But a quick peek at the European Handball Federation site, where the tight-shorts edict came from, shows 6 women amongst the first 15 mgmt peeps. The professional staff pics show allotta estrogen too (Of course the IT nerds are all men). Once again Feminists have missed that it’s Women who are (partially) to blame for the suffering of other women… by asking them to change their clothes.

Also, these stories forget to mention that European Handball is BORING AS HELL. Think women’s basketball with more standing around – moving it to the beach is like pouring molasses on the court.

Pink, as the self-anointed champion of Sexism, we’ll be sure to reach out next time someone asks why there’s no Olympic Men’s Softball team.