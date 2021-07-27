ADVERTISEMENT

Norwegian Shorts

July 27, 2021 | Celebs | Media Man | 0 Comments

Pink has decided to virtue-signal on the Norwegian women’s handball team, who were told their shorts weren’t short enough by sports officials (links below). The EDGY singer has offered to pay the fine – about $2000, or half her daily blow allowance – bc women should be able to “express themselves” (or something similarly woke) and Men are Pigs.

Like all liberal media stories on wokeism, it’s implied that the sexist patriarchy is behind this, bc Men are Pigs (did we already affirm that?). But a quick peek at the European Handball Federation site, where the tight-shorts edict came from, shows 6 women amongst the first 15 mgmt peeps. The professional staff pics show allotta estrogen too (Of course the IT nerds are all men). Once again Feminists have missed that it’s Women who are (partially) to blame for the suffering of other women… by asking them to change their clothes.

Also, these stories forget to mention that European Handball is BORING AS HELL. Think women’s basketball with more standing around – moving it to the beach is like pouring molasses on the court.

Pink, as the self-anointed champion of Sexism, we’ll be sure to reach out next time someone asks why there’s no Olympic Men’s Softball team.

Story By: The Wrap

Tags:



Disclaimer: All rights reserved for writing and editorial content. No rights or credit claimed for any images featured on wwtdd.com unless stated. If you own rights to any of the images because YOU ARE THE PHOTOGRAPHER and do not wish them to appear here, please contact us info(@)egotastic.com and they will be promptly removed. If you are a representative of the photographer, provide signed documentation in your query that you are acting on that individual's legal copyright holder status.

Advertisement


Related Post

Emily Equipping Teenagers

More Beer Please

Beauty Shaming

When Did Jerry OConnell Become Gay?

Jasmine Lawrence Settles In

Advertisement


Advertisement