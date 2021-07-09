Poor Whorpin

You’d think when you whore yourself to a millionaire twice your age you sb able to skate through the occasional litigation storm.

Not so for former (?) hawtie Erika Jayne Giraldi, who, after a judge said her ex-husband’s victims can raid her vault, must be thinking “why did I spend all that time on my back?”

The former model, singer, Housewife, and all-round hustler found out that the AG frowned upon Tom Girardi’s scheme to hide stolen benjamins under (and on top) of her mattress. Seems rich lawyer Tom wasn’t always honest when working the Sue Rich Companies circuit (whodathunk) and, although Erika invested heavily in make-up, hair coloring, and – let’s be honest – impressive boobs, she has to pay for her Sugar Daddy’s sins.

This was not the way its supposed to be – riding atop a wealthy, wrinkled mass should lead to a house in Beverly Hills, several undocumented young “pool cleaners”, and a tax haven in the Caribbean. Erika, your Wallet couldn’t even keep you safe when you left the mansion – may want to do a better LinkedIn search before you land the next papi-pawn.